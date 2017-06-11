How you and your pets can beat the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sun is shining, the temperature is in the 90’s and that means many people are spending time outdoors but Doctor Alison Marciniak from Sparrow hospital says too much fun in the sun can turn dangerous.

“If a person is in the heat too long, they may experience excessive sweating, they can get muscle cramping, they can feel faint,” said Dr. Marciniak.

This is called heat stroke.

And on days like today, Dr. Marciniak says she sees many patients come into the emergency room who suffer from it.

“People aren’t dressing correctly for the weather, they may not be taking in enough fluids,” Dr. Marciniak stated.

Dr. Marciniak says if your suffering from heat stroke, take a cold compress including an ice pack and place it under your armpits, behind your neck or near your groin area to rapidly bring your body temperature down.

“Your blood vessels are actually closer to the skin in those areas and by cooling your blood it’s basically bringing that cooled blood to the rest of your body,” said Dr. Marciniak.

But people aren’t the only ones who need to stay safe in the heat.

“Animals are just like people and they need to be protected from the extreme heat,” John Dinon stated; Director of the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Dinon says you should also keep your pets in mind and the steps you can take to do that are simple.

“Make sure your pet has water at all times, if they’re not indoors make sure they have access to shade, if they’re out running around and exercising keep an eye on them…if they seem to be lethargic or excessively panting you definitely want to bring them in to a cool area>,” said Dinon.

And never leave them unattended inside a vehicle.