Grease fire, gas fire, cause damages to local restaurant

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Blackman Twp. Fire officials say that the Wendy’s fast food restaurant on East Michigan Ave. in Jackson caught fire in the evening hours last night.

Officials say not only was a gas line leaking on the outside of the building causing visible flames, but the deep fryer caught fire inside the kitchen area creating a grease fire.

The Blackman Township Fire Department was on scene for nearly an hour and a half, and officials say that Consumers Energy was notified in order to shut the gas off to the restaurant.

Fire officials say that nobody was injured.

At the start of business this morning, a crew from Consumers Energy was still at the scene working.