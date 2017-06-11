Grease fire, gas fire, cause damages to local restaurant

By Published: Updated:

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Blackman Twp. Fire officials say that the Wendy’s fast food restaurant on East Michigan Ave. in Jackson caught fire in the evening hours last night.

Officials say not only was a gas line leaking on the outside of the building causing visible flames, but the deep fryer caught fire inside the kitchen area creating a grease fire.

The Blackman Township Fire Department was on scene for nearly an hour and a half, and officials say that Consumers Energy was notified in order to shut the gas off to the restaurant.

Fire officials say that nobody was injured.

At the start of business this morning, a crew from Consumers Energy was still at the scene working.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s