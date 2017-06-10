Protesters gather to spread message about Sharia law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you drove by a street corner on Lansing’s south side today, chances are you saw more than 100 protesters yelling chants and holding signs about the Muslim religion.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to send a message about Sharia law.

The rally is put on by a nationwide group called “Act for America.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group is classified as a hate group that promotes an anti-Muslim agenda but members of the group say the goal is to send a strong message about human rights.

That’s exactly what happened for several hours today as people on both sides of the issue protested in what they stand for.

More than 100 protesters roamed the streets of South Lansing, voicing their opinions on Sharia law…a law that defines the Islamic religion.

“We support our Muslim neighbors, we believe they a right to be here and that they can they should be able to live here,” said Ken Dinder; a supporter of Islamic law.

Dinder says he made the drive here from Detroit to help send this message…

“No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” he chanted among the crowd.

He was joined with other supporters of the Muslim culture, including Riley Vermilya from Waterford.

“I believe we are all one and I do not believe in division, I believe in love, I believe in equality and I do not like the bigotry and I mean…this is ridiculous,” Vermilya stated.

However those against Sharia law…

“Stop the killing under Sharia law,” yelled one protester.

…showed up to stand against the law’s meaning.

“Women and children are not protected under Sharia law, that is why I’m here,” said Mary; who is against Sharia law.

Talks about human rights and the constitution is what led this protest with many saying Sharia law doesn’t fit with American values, while others pleading for peace no matter what religion you believe in.

“No hate…there isn’t no hate…it’s called Sharia law that’s the hate…people need to go read the constitution, they need to go educate themselves,” Mary stated.

Despite today’s large crowd, everyone protested peacefully and fortunately no one was hurt.