Michigan Women’s Historical Society 30th anniversary grand re-opening

(WLNS) – After 30 years, the Michigan Women’s Historical Society is closing the doors to the yellow house on Malcom X Street, and opening new ones in Meridian Mall.

For the 30th anniversary, the Society is holding a grand re-opening at the new location where there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, speakers and background starting at noon.

From women making a difference by working in lighthouses, to an A through Z history of Michigan women taking on leadership roles, there is plenty to browse and learn from.

The new location is by the Younkers Men’s and Home section, open the same hours as Meridian Mall.