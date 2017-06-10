Dozens gather for peace rally in response to March Against Sharia

Shortly after this morning’s Lansing March Against Sharia, a peace rally was held at our state’s capitol.

In response the the protests, several people gathered at the steps of the capitol building with a mop bucket, and props like a broom and sponges to “wash away the hate.”

“There’s always groups that will hate whatever it is, so it’s important to keep our heads high and make sure that we act, and we try to undo the messages that they try to send,” says Malak Aldasouqi.

“As you leave this muddy stain of hatred on our state, we have the right to wash it away. We have the right to come behind you and say there is no place for hate in the state of Michigan, this is not who we are as Michiganders, this is not who we are as Americans, we are one big human family. To pin the blame of some atrocities that happened on an entire religion of people is ignorant at best, and we’re not going to let them stick around, were going to wash them away,” says Julia Pulver.

Those who came out today say the main message from this peace rally is that people have a right to say what they want, however, others also have the right to reject those thoughts.