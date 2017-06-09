Woman charged with killing boyfriend gives tearful testimony

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s no question that Daisha Cooper shot and killed her boyfriend in Jackson last year, but now it’s in the hands of a jury to decide if it was murder.

After five days of testimony, the murder trial in Jackson County Court came to a climax when the murder suspect took the stand and shared her side of the story.

Cooper says on May 8, 2016 she was fed up with years of abuse from her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.

“I was tired of him attacking me, beating me, taking my money, taking control of my life, forcibly having sex with me. I didn’t want it. Putting his hands on my kids,” Cooper said.

The mother of four kids says she was up all night, drunk and high on cocaine, waiting for Johnson to come home.

When Cooper heard him pull into the driveway, she panicked.

“I was scared so I just grabbed it,” Cooper said.

Cooper says she took her boyfriend’s shotgun and ran toward him on the front steps of their home.

“I slipped down the stairs and gripped the gun as I slipped and it went off,” Cooper said.

The 28-year-old claims she didn’t know the gun was loaded and was shocked to see blood.

“I grabbed him and started screaming for help and telling him to just stay with me,” Cooper said.

Making their closing argument, the prosecution told the jury not to believe Cooper’s story.

“Those facts don’t add up,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jake Dickerson.

Dickerson argued there’s no solid evidence to back up Cooper’s claims of abuse.

He also said her story has changed multiple times, and they all conflict with an eyewitness who says this was no accident.

“She called 24 times for this man to come home. She threw his clothes onto the front porch and covered them in bleach. And then when he came home, she shot him,” Dickerson said.

Cooper’s defense stands by her story and says she was a woman living at the mercy of her abusive boyfriend.

“She’s suffered enough. She’s not guilty of anything other than a poor choice in relationships and an inability to extricate herself from an impossible set of circumstances. She is not guilty,” said George Lyons, a defense attorney for Cooper.

The jury will begin deliberations Monday at 9 a.m.