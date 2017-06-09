“The Spartan” statue marks 72nd birthday

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – He’s the strong, silent type and has been a fixture on the Michigan State University campus for 72 years.

That’s how long “The Spartan” statue has held court on campus.

The original terracotta statue was dedicated on June 9, 1945.

He stands 9’ 7″ high and weighs approximately 3,000 pounds.

Through the years the sculpture withstood summer heat, winter ice and paint from rival University of Michigan students.

Finally, in 2004, fiberglass molds were made and a new statue was cast in bronze.

The terracotta original was carefully moved indoors to a place of honor in an annex of Spartan Stadium.

The bronze replacement was revealed in August of 2005 and stands guard over the campus to this day.

The iconic original and “modern” statues are favorites of fans, students and families and will be for generations of Spartans to come.