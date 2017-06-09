Officials prepare for protests against Sharia law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 people say they plan to attend a rally against Sharia law in Lansing on Saturday.

Organizers claim they’re not against Islam or Muslims, but others say they’re a hate group.

The rally is part of “Act for America’s” day of nationwide protests against Sharia law.

A Facebook post on the protest shows more than 100 people saying they’ll be there, with more than 250 others who say they’re interested.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies “Act for America” as a hate group saying they promote an anti-Muslim agenda.

“Let them come and exercise their free speech right as repulsive and hurtful the message may be we are not going to stand in their way,” said Thasin Sardar; Outreach Coordinator at the East Lansing Islamic Center.

Confusion and disappointment…feelings Sardar is pondering tonight as he prepares himself for Saturday’s nationwide protests against Sharia law.

“Sharia law is how we conduct our daily lives, how we pray, how we give charity, how we fast during the month of Ramadan, how we get married, how we follow procedures, how we bury our dead…these are laws that are in conformance with the Islamic understanding,” Sardar stated.

The protests are set to happen on Lansing’s south side and are led by a group called “Act for America.”

The group’s Facebook page claims Sharia law is incompatible with the constitution and American values.

“This is just another hate group, I believe it’s another anti-Muslim group…this this the holy month of Ramadan, we celebrate that in Lansing…we celebrate all the cultures and all the religions, all the people that make up Lansing,” said Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero.

A pair of counter-protests are set to take place in Lansing as well and police say they’ll be monitoring the situation.

“Our job is to make sure that we protect everyone’s constitutional rights…we won’t be taking sides on whatever the topics are but our job is to make sure that everyone’s safe on Saturday,” Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski stated.

We reached out to the organizers of the Lansing “Act for America” protest for their side of the story and so far we have not heard back from them.

We’ll have more on this story for you tomorrow night on 6 News.