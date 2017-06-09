Man charged after teen fatally shot over Air Jordan sneakers

By Published: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit man is charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy who was trying to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Dante Ford faces arraignment Friday on murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and gun charges.

He’s accused of killing Corey Harris-Thomas. The Grosse Pointe Woods teen had arranged to sell a pair of the shoes to Ford. Harris-Thomas and a 24-year-old friend picked up Ford Tuesday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

Prosecutors say Harris-Thomas, his friend and Ford were shot inside the SUV.

Harris-Thomas died at the scene. Ford ran away. He was arrested Wednesday.

Ford also is charged with armed robbery after Air Jordan sneakers were taken earlier Tuesday from a 16-year-old boy who had arranged to sell a pair.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s