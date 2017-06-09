Fire hits south Lansing businesses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has worked its way through one business and is now moving to a second.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the M-9 Party Store on the 3900 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Our 6 News crews on the scene report the fire is moving on to the neighboring Metro Music and Cellular business next door.

Multiple Lansing Fire Department crews on working the fire.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.