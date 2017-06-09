Fire hits south Lansing businesses

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has worked its way through one business and is now moving to a second.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the M-9 Party Store on the 3900 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Our 6 News crews on the scene report the fire is moving on to the neighboring Metro Music and Cellular business next door.

Multiple Lansing Fire Department crews on working the fire.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s