Digital Addiction: How addicted are you to your smartphone?

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Pew Research, nearly 95% of Americans now own a cell phone of some kind.
Technology experts say digital addiction isn’t taken as seriously as it should be.
Watch above for more.
LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Pew Research, nearly 95% of Americans now own a cell phone of some kind.
Technology experts say digital addiction isn’t taken as seriously as it should be.
Watch above for more.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement