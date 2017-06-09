Detroit renames street after Queen of Soul

DETROIT (AP) – Aretha Franklin’s home town of Detroit has named a street after her.

A section of Madison Street, between Brush and Witherell, was named for The Queen of Soul on Thursday. The area is the heart of a performing arts district that includes the Detroit Opera House.

Franklin told a crowd gathered at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts that she knew she would “get weepy” by the honor.

The 75-year-old Franklin, who is atop Rolling Stone’s all-time greatest singers list, thanked the Detroit City Council for the honor, which she called magnificent. She went on to recall her youthful days skating at the Arcadia Ballroom and singing at the Flame Show Bar.

The street-naming launched four days of events for the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend, designed to showcase the city’s artists.

