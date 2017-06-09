Arrest overnight inside Jackson store may be key to earlier break-ins

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A man is waking-up in jail, who police say, may be responsible for two separate break-ins in a two-night period.

Around 2 a.m. an alarm rang at the Sears store near Jackson Crossing.

When police got on scene they tell 6 News they noticed someone walking around inside the store.

Officers found a man inside the women’s dressing room and took him into custody.

But during the arrest police say they found stolen property from a Wednesday night break-in at a business in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.