“Annie” Pet of The Day June 9

Meet “Annie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Annie is a 1 year old sleek and beautiful cat. She is part Abyssinian with gorgeous green eyes. Annie would likely walk on a leash and do well with dogs and other cats. She is friendly and loves to be petted. Annie will follow you around for attention. She is all up to date on shots and is also microchipped. You can learn more about Annie by contacting the Ingham County Animal Shelter on 600 Curtis Rd. in Mason or call 517-676-8370.

