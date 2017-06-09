33 charged in West Virginia in oxycodone trafficking

By Published:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Federal authorities in northern West Virginia have charged 33 people following an investigation into the illicit distribution of the painkiller oxycodone.

According to prosecutors, the 129-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that the group from Michigan and West Virginia conspired to operate the trafficking ring.

Many were arrested Thursday.

They include nine defendants from Detroit and one from Eastpointe, Michigan.

In West Virginia, 10 are from Morgantown and others are from Westover, Fairmont, Pursglove, Buckhannon, Kingwood, Stonewood, Salem, Dellslow, Crawford and Maidsville.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation.

