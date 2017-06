LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A local woman is getting checked out at a hospital right now after crashing into a semi-truck head-on overnight.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on I-96 near the Martin Luther King Jr ramp.

Lansing police tell us the woman was driving the wrong way on an off-ramp and that her injuries didn’t appear serious.

Police tell us alcohol likely played a role.