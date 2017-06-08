No Powerball jackpot winner – pot climbs to at least $435M

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It was close but not close enough for several Powerball players last night.

Four players came within one number of winning the $380 million Powerball jackpot, but no one matched all six numbers necessary to win it all for the drawing held on Wednesday night.

That means the drawing on Saturday will be worth $435 million with a cash option of $273.1 million.

The Powerball Numbers (white) for June 7: 5-21-57-66-69

The Red Powerball Power Number: 13

The Power Play Number: 3

While nobody won the jackpot there were some Powerball winners from June 7:

In Michigan, one player matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. That was the largest prize won in the state.

Four players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million. That winning tickets were sold in California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The player in North Carolina also played the Power Play option which increased their winnings to $2 million.

The jackpot increased slightly as it was worth $380 million, up from the $375 million which was anticipated.

Overall, there were 1,878,417 winners in the drawing who won at least $4 each. In Michigan, there were 63,745 winners.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.