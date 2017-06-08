MSU public policy expert weighs in on Comey testimony

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former FBI Director James Comey stood before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee to defend himself on meetings he had with President Donald Trump while he was the acting FBI Chief.

During his testimony, Comey claimed the white house lied about why he was fired and according to local public policy expert Matt Grossmann, he’s unsure where Comey goes from here.

“He’s blamed by the democrats for helping to sink Hillary Clinton’s campaign by releasing a letter saying the investigation was going to be re-opened in the very last week of the campaign…and of course he’s now disliked by Trump’s supporters for blaming President Trump for trying to change the Russia investigation,” said Grossmann.

Speaking of the Trump administration, when asked what the future holds for the president…Grossmann says “it remains to be seen what will come out of this investigation.”

“It’s clear already that firing James Comey has not put the Russia investigation behind him at all, it has not cleared the cloud surrounding the campaign at all so if that was the goal, then it has not worked,” Grossmann stated.

Grossmann also says based on Comey’s reaction, it’s apparent Comey feels there is an ongoing investigation into his firing and the events that could have led up to that point.

Grossmann adds it’s also clear the Russia investigation is far from over.

“I only see it continuing from here,” said Grossmann.

We’ll continue to follow this every step of the way and keep you updated as we learn more.