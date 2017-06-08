Michigan House passes motorcycle endorsement legislation

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.

Legislation passed Wednesday would increase the original endorsement fee from $13.50 to $16 and the renewal fee from $5 to $7. It also would increase the annual registration tax from $23 to $25.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Jim Tedder of Clarkston.

The bill would create the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Fund. Tedder says the fund will be used to educate drivers through public service announcements and other ways about being aware of riders on the road.

The legislation passed 94-14 in the Republican-led chamber and goes to the Senate for future consideration.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s