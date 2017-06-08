Michigan House passes motorcycle endorsement legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.

Legislation passed Wednesday would increase the original endorsement fee from $13.50 to $16 and the renewal fee from $5 to $7. It also would increase the annual registration tax from $23 to $25.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Jim Tedder of Clarkston.

The bill would create the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Fund. Tedder says the fund will be used to educate drivers through public service announcements and other ways about being aware of riders on the road.

The legislation passed 94-14 in the Republican-led chamber and goes to the Senate for future consideration.