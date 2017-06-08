Michigan home builders warn of housing shortage

The demand for houses in Michigan is high, but without the workers to build them, builders say, the cost of buying a house could get even pricier.

“With that workforce being more restricted, we can’t let the economy grow at the rate that it wants to grow,” says builder, Jim Byrum.

Byrum has been building houses for 17-years. He says, business is good, but with the increasing demand for homes, the cost of building materials is going up and the number of trained workers is going down.

“We’re seeing the demand of work, and we’re seeing the cost of goods going up, but now were also seeing the price of homes skyrocketing,” says Byrum.

According to the Home Owners Association of Michigan, ever since the housing market crash, there aren’t enough resources to meet demand.

“We used to build 40-thousand homes a year, we’ll build 16-thousand this year, we’ve been as low as 60,” says Executive Vice President of Government Relations for the Home Builder’s Association of Michigan, Lee Schwartz.

Schwartz says– a state our size should be building between 25 to 30-thousand new homes a year. However, not only is there a shortage of workers, but the growing demand for larger homes is also adding fuel to the fire.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for work, Byrum says, the home construction industry can be very fulfilling.

“You’re in an environment that’s very successful, that’s very self-driven, and you can earn even more money than some college students can,” says Byrum.