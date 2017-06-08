Michigan budget panel OKs cut to environmental cleanup

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan panel has approved a $15 million cut to environmental cleanup spending as work continues to finalize the state budget.

The Republican-led conference committee Thursday rejected Gov. Rick Snyder’s request to shift $15 million from a fund used to address leaking fuel tanks and instead clean up polluted sites. Snyder made the proposal because Michigan has spent almost all of its money raised from bonds authorized by a 1998 ballot measure.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s overall budget would be cut $9.7 million, or nearly 2 percent, under the bill negotiated by lawmakers without Snyder’s input. General fund spending would drop 7 percent.

Environmental groups call the cuts “drastic” at a time the Trump administration is proposing federal cuts. But the panel chair says it’s a “good budget.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s