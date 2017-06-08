“Jo Jo” Pet Of The Day June 8

Meet ‘Jo Jo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jo Jo is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a big, goofy, fun guy. Jo Jo would like an active home because he loves to play, snuggle and eat. His background is a mystery but the oddest things can make him nervous so he could use some confidence training. Jo Jo loves other dogs so he’d appreciate having a canine buddy in his forever home. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Jo Jo contact the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement