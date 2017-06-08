Free food box registration deadline nears

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Summer is a tough time for food pantries and many local families.

Donations to pantries tend to drop-off but the need increases because kids no longer have access to free and low-cost meals at school.

You do have options though.

And we’re “here for you” with a heads-up about an important deadline coming up on Monday in the city of Lansing.

The Human Relations and Community Services Department is offering people a chance to sign-up for its “Family Food Boxes.”

Next Wednesday, June 14, the city will hand-out boxes of food to families in need during an event at the Meijer store on Lake Lansing Road.

You must register ahead of time to be part of that giveaway.

And you can do so by calling 517-483-4477.

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Monday so you’ll to act fast.

The program was established to help families with children and you’ll need identification for each child, like a Medicaid card or birth certificate.

