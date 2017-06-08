Former lawmaker Todd Courser back in court

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Court proceedings are set to continue today for former Michigan lawmaker Todd Courser.

The former State Representative originally faced four charges after his extramarital affair with fellow former Representative Cindy Gamrat was exposed.

Charges against Gamrat were dropped.

He now faces perjury charges stemming from his affair with Gamrat.

A new judge was assigned to the case after Courser’s lawyer argued the original judge was unprofessional during hearings.

Today Courser’s lawyers are moving to have the trial on June 19 pushed back.