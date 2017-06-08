Defense claims murder suspect shot boyfriend over abuse

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A trial continued Thursday for a Jackson woman charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend with a shotgun outside of their home last year.

Four days into the Daisha Cooper trial in Jackson County Court the defense started building their case.

“The reason Mr. Johnson isn’t with us today is because of his actions as an abuser. Daisha pulled the trigger. I am not going to deny that. She did it because she’s a woman scorched,” said Jared Hopkins, a defense attorney for Cooper.

The defense argues that 28-year-old Cooper is a victim of domestic abuse, and that’s what caused her to shoot her boyfriend, Ben Johnson in May of last year.

They brought out witnesses who say they were at the couple’s home the day before the shooting.

The witnesses say Johnson was abusive and aggressive toward Cooper.

Cooper’s sister, Daishana Turner, says he assaulted the both of them multiple times.

“He would punch her, body slam her, choke her, throw her up against the wall, call her names,” Turner said.

The prosecution argues that Cooper’s sister has never reported this abuse to police and she has a history of lying to officers.

They also pointed out that Turner is currently charged with intimidating the trial’s eyewitness, who says he saw Cooper shoot Johnson.

A domestic violence expert also testified, saying she interviewed Cooper and believes she shows signs of a being domestic and sexual abuse victim.

The trial resumes Friday at 10 a.m.

The defense says they plan on calling Cooper to testify.