4-year-old suffers head injuries after being hit by car

By Published:
Claire Abendroth | Mlive.com

JACKSON, MI — A 4-year-old boy was transported to Mott Children’s Hospital for serious head injuries after being hit by a car on Jackson’s south side Thursday.

According to our media parterns at Mlive, the child was attempting to cross S. Jackson Street in the 1000 block around 1:20 p.m. June 8, Jackson police said.

When the boy saw a Ford Escape coming toward him, he tried to run back to the sidewalk, but could not make it in time, according to Brooke Demers, a witness. He was struck by the Ford, she said.
“He’s just too little and couldn’t go fast enough,” Demers said. “I saw him and I said, ‘Please don’t run out.’ (The driver) tried to slow down, but didn’t slow down fast enough and he flew like a deer.

“I stopped my car and I ran out to him and started yelling, ‘Call 911, call 911, call 911,'” she said.

According to the boy’s stepmother, he, his twin brother and other siblings were outside playing. They were under the supervision of their 14-year-old brother, who was playing basketball at a house down the street, she said.

“It looked really bad,” she said. “He had a big lump (on his forehead) and was all bloody.”

The boy was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health before being transported to Ann Arbor, said Jackson Police Lt. Sergio Garcia. The boy was conscious and crying when he was taken from the scene, he said.

The incident is under investigation, Garcia said. Jackson County Sheriff’s officers assisted at the scene.

