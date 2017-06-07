State lawmakers pull the trigger on bill to let gun owners carry a concealed weapon without a permit

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Do you think gun owners should be able to carry a concealed weapon without needing a license or training?

Some of our state’s lawmakers think so, but others have major concerns.

In fact, some say pushing through this package of bills is a mistake and drives our gun laws in the wrong direction, but others say allowing gun owners to open carry without a permit or training doesn’t take away from the fact that they have to go through a background check first.

Under this new package of bills, gun owners would no longer need to get a concealed pistol license or go through training unless they want to and while people would still have to undergo background checks, some say they aren’t optimistic about making this optional.

“I think it’s disturbing that our representatives have voted against the will of the public,” Emily Durbin said. She’s the volunteer leader for the Michigan Chapter of Moms Demand Action.

She says, getting rid of these requirements is not only reckless, but will get more people to want to carry without proper training or licensing.

“This law would also allow people who are currently prohibited from obtaining a CPL because they have a history of crime from getting a CPL,” she said. “So we’re talking about child abusers, and stalkers, and repeat drug and alcohol offenses.”

And she’s not the only one who’s concerned those on the law enforcement side are as well.

“I think this new law would increase that risk to the public rather than decrease it,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

He said while he supports the Constitution, training is critical; especially when dealing with firearms.

“I think there’s a lot to be said for training, how a firearm works, what you can and cannot do, what you can and cannot carry,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said. “If no longer you have to have a CPL permit that you’re going to take all these classes and courses on your own, I think is a pipe dream.”

Tom Lambert is the president of Michigan Open Carry and is a strong advocate for this bill.

“Specifically because they are very easy to get and very harsh felonies that are associated with carrying a concealed pistol without a license currently,” he said. “At least a dozen other states that have passed this legislation and none of these concerns have come to fruition in these other states.”

Right now, 12 states allows gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

The bills now move to the senate for consideration. 6 News will continue to follow this story for you and let you know when there’s any update.