Skubick: Michigan House voted to allow the carrying of concealed weapons without permit

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Over the objections of the anti-gun lobby, the Michigan House has voted this afternoon to scrap the state law that mandates a state permit if you want to carry a concealed weapon.

Under current Michigan law, if you want to carry a concealed weapon you need a state permit.

But now the NRA is pushing legislation that would eliminate the permit.

Conservative Republican Rep. Steve Johnson argues, law abiding citizens should not be forced to navigate the bureaucracy to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms.

“People don’t want to go through the hassle of going through the bureaucracy and getting a permit for a Second Amendment right,” insists Rep. Johnson. “You should not have to take a special government mandated class in order to carry a weapon.”

When lawmakers passed the original concealed weapon they included background checks to supposedly weed out those who were not qualified.

Lansing Democrat Rep. Andy Schor wants to maintain those checks.

“We need to be sure that we have background checks, we need to insure that those who have mental illness issues, we need to know if people are taking the appropriate training. All of those would no longer be used if we don’t have licensure for concealed weapons.”

But Republican Rep. Klint Kesto counters gun owners will get the training without a government mandate.

“This is going to be safer for folks,” claims Rep. Kesto. “It’s going to create more responsibility for individuals. The studies have shown that people take more classes and more training.”

Former state trooper and current State Senator Mike Nofs disagrees.

“I don’t believe that’s true. I think probably most people will get there are a lot who won’t, too. That’s what concerns me.”

The wild card in this debate is Gov. Rick Snyder who has vetoed pro gun bills before.

But he’s not tipped his hand on what he would do with this one.