Second former MSU player arraigned in sex assault case

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A second former Michigan State Spartan football player has been arraigned on sexual assault charges.

Donnie Corley Jr. has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His bond was set this morning at $10,000.

Corley is one of three former Spartans who are charged with sexually assaulting a fellow student in January.

Joshua King and Demetric Vance are also charged.

Vance was arraigned Tuesday on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was released on bond.

King is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

He is expected to be arraigned today.

Head football coach Mark Dantonio dismissed the three players from the team yesterday.

6 News has crews in the courtroom and will update this story online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s