Second former MSU player arraigned in sex assault case

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A second former Michigan State Spartan football player has been arraigned on sexual assault charges.

Donnie Corley Jr. has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His bond was set this morning at $10,000.

Corley is one of three former Spartans who are charged with sexually assaulting a fellow student in January.

Joshua King and Demetric Vance are also charged.

Vance was arraigned Tuesday on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was released on bond.

King is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

He is expected to be arraigned today.

Head football coach Mark Dantonio dismissed the three players from the team yesterday.

6 News has crews in the courtroom and will update this story online and on 6 News.