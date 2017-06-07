Sale of Detroit-area home to help families of fire victims

By Published:

NOVI, Mich. (AP) – A judge has postponed the sentencing of a suburban Detroit couple while they try to sell a house where five immigrants died in a fire.

Roger Tam and Ada Mei Lei were due in federal court next week, but the hearing has been moved to Sept. 7. Attorney Ray Cassar says money from the sale of the Novi home would go toward paying $174,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.

Tam and Lei pleaded guilty to knowing the immigrants were in the U.S. illegally.

A teenager and four young men from Mexico worked at the couple’s restaurant and lived in the house. They died in a 2016 fire, which has been linked to careless smoking.

Cassar says there’s been a separate settlement with an insurance company.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s