Pistons closer to Detroit return with council OK of deals

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – The NBA’s Pistons have moved closer to returning to Detroit with the City Council’s approval of several agreements.

The council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve a development agreement, memorandum of understanding and a brownfield redevelopment plan associated with the team’s planned practice facility and headquarters in an $83 million complex jointly operated with Henry Ford Health.

The Pistons’ proposed move from Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena still needs approval from the NBA, the city and state.

Council President Brenda Jones, who voted against the package, says she supports the Pistons’ move but would like the team to strengthen some of its promises.

Officials say the team has agreed to hire Detroiters for 51 percent for construction jobs and would generate about $8 million in income taxes over 10 years.

