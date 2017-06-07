“Patrick” Pet Of The Day June 7

Meet “Patrick”, our Pet Of The Day today. Patrick is a 3-month-old “All-American” breed boy. He’s a mixed breed and will need a very special home. Patrick has hydrocephalus and will likely have a shortened lifespan. He’s not in pain and loves to play like every other puppy. Because of his condition he has a reduced adoption fee. Patrick is super-sweet and friendly. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Patrick contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

