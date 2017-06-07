Part of NB I-69 in Eaton Co. shut down after crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – The clean-up continues on northbound I-69 after a crash shutdown traffic on the highway just after 5:00 a.m. today.

The crash involved two semi-trucks between Cochran Road and M-50.

Our crew on the scene says it appears the trucks both drove off the highway and settled, both upright, in an open field on the side of the road.

i69 crash 1 e1496831007906 Part of NB I 69 in Eaton Co. shut down after crash

There are no reports of injuries or what caused the crash.

Traffic is being diverted as as northbound I-69 between Cochran Road and M-50 will be closed until wreckers can remove the trucks.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This story is continuing and will be updated online on and 6 News.

