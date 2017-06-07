Official Rules: One Class at a Time

OFFICIAL RULES

Entries for the One Class at a Time grant may only be submitted by teachers from public or private, primary and secondary schools within the following counties: Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham. The grant is payable to the school and all funds are to be used in the capacity described in the submission by the teacher for that classroom.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

HOW TO ENTER

The “One Class at a Time contest will begin on Monday, June 12, 2017 and end on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. EST. To participate in the contest, you may enter via the following method: Fill out the One Class at a Time entry form, located on the WLNS website or via the external url (http://oneclassmichigan.com/) WLNS-TV (AKA “The Station”) is not responsible for Internet transmission errors, illegible entries, service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent transmitting his/her entry.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

The contest is open to all teachers in the Lansing (Clinton, Eaton, Ingham) Market in good standing with their school and school board. Employees of WLNS -TV/Former Lin Media, Media General, Nexstar (the “Station”), its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other television stations in the Lansing metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families and/or households are ineligible to participate or win. The grant is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Teachers from the same school may enter however; only one winner per school is permitted at one time. A winning teacher may not be considered for the grant again within the current school term, but may reapply during subsequent terms. The winning teacher and that school’s principal must agree to be available for the grant presentation and the teacher must be available for an interview which describes how the grant will be used for his or her classroom. The presentation will take place sometime during the hours of 9a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, but may be adjusted to fit the needs of the sponsor, teacher and/or school. The scheduling of that day will be coordinated by a station representative at WLNS. The interview will be hosted on the One Class at a Time webpage (http://oneclassmichigan.com/) and a photo of the sponsor and teacher will air in a WLNS News Billboard. If it is determined that the winner will not be available for the interview, it is at the discretion of the principal and station representative to determine how the interview will be handled on behalf of the winning teacher. There is no monetary compensation for any appearance.

PRIZES

Sponsor will select one (1) winner in each eligible county per month, (exceptions may be permitted for certain holidays and spring break periods etc.). Selection is done by sponsor and the criteria are to remain unknown in order to ensure fairness. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for the grant. All funds are to remain with the school and classroom in the original entry, and must be used in the manner described in the official entry. Other restrictions may apply. The prize is expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and does not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Decisions of the Station management with respect to the contest are final. A winner in each eligible county will be selected monthly within the 2017-2018 school year (September 2017-May 2018) from all entries received to-date. Each eligible county’s winner will be announced monthly in a WLNS News Billboard and on the One Class at a Time webpage (http://oneclassmichigan.com/). Contest entries will be reviewed as they come in, with the final decision made after confirmation can be made with the principal of the perspective winning school; that confirmation is to insure that indeed the request is legitimate and the teacher is in good standing. Winning school principals will be notified via telephone and/or email each month that their teacher is a finalist, but the confirmation must be conducted in a private, personal phone call. All winning teachers will be interviewed in person. All grant cashable checks will be mailed directly to the winning school. Distribution of funds to the teacher must adhere to school system guidelines.

CONDITIONS

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners or schools may be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent. By participating in the contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require contest winners (and their travel companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules or the Station’s website Terms of Service may result in an entrant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of the Station. The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest, or in the announcement of a prize. Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WLNS-TV.

Sponsor: Grubaugh Orthodontics, 203 E Main St, Dewitt, MI 48820.