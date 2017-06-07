Mighty Mac: Cash or credit?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When you roll up to a toll booth at the Mackinac Bridge you’ll be able to decide if you’ll pay with cash or credit card.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority began testing a credit card acceptance system on May 23.

The system had some short outages but more than 2,200 transactions were processed through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“We’ve been testing the new system, and have reached the point we’re comfortable that it is operating reliably and securely,” said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney.

In the past, customers without cash or a toll card would need to park their vehicle and pay their toll in the MBA office in St. Ignace.

The new system uses a financial security check program that requires a few more seconds per transaction for verification.

A normal transaction takes about 12 seconds to process.

Depending on traffic volumes, credit card use may be restricted to designated lanes at times to prevent traffic backups.