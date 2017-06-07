Lansing mayoral race a dead heat according to latest poll

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to a poll conducted from May 30 to June 1, State Rep. Andy Schor has a 3.0 percent lead over Councilwoman Judi Bown Clarke. The findings are within the 4 percent margin of error. The automated phone poll, showing Schor with 51.5 percent support and Brown Clarke with 48.5 percent, was commissioned by political consulting firm Advantage Associates and conducted by Political Marketing International.

Of the 399 likely voters who responded to the poll, 210 were women. 89 responses came from the 1st Ward, 105 from the 2nd Ward, 108 from the 3rd Ward, and the remainder from Lansing’s 4th Ward.