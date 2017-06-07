Jackson murder trial continues with more revealing testimony

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s day three in the trial of a Jackson woman who’s charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend on the front porch of their home.

Wednesday morning, the courtroom heard what the suspect told police right after the shooting happened.

“She started crying, became very emotional. And it took me a little bit to calm her down,” said Detective Holy Rose of the Jackson Police Department.

Detective Rose says she was the first person to interview Daisha Cooper after the murder of Ben Johnson on May 8, 2016.

The detective says 28-year-old Cooper changed her story multiple times before settling on what she says happened.

According to police, Cooper told them she was upset with Johnson because he was out late, not returning her phone calls, and she thought he was cheating on her.

When Johnson returned to their home on High Street in Jackson, they had a fight and he refused to leave.

“So she ran up, got the gun, as she got the gun and was coming down the staircase she slipped, she said about the third step up, and when she slipped the gun went up, and went off,” Detective Rose said, relaying the information Cooper gave her in the interview.

Cooper’s story conflicts what an eyewitness testified in court the previous day.

Nahim Abdullah, a friend of the couple, says Johnson was shot by Cooper with no argument taking place as he walked up the front stairs.

“She got this big gun in her hands and said ‘Get up. Ain’t nothing wrong with you’,” Abdullah said in court.

The defense argues that at the time of her interview, Cooper was grief-stricken, exhausted, and intoxicated.

They say those factors affected her statements to police.

“There are reasons people don’t tell the truth the first time,” said George Lyons, a defense attorney for Cooper.

The prosecution rested its case at the close of court Wednesday, and now the defense will start building its case.

Court resumes at 1 p.m. Thursday.