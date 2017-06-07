Have your ticket yet? Powerball Jackpot hits $375 Million

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What would you do with $375 million?

That’s a question one person in Michigan could answer tonight if they are the sole winner of the Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot has been building and if a Michigan player won it would be the single biggest lottery win ever in the state.

On August 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.

The Powerball drawing will be held tonight at 10:50 p.m.

If you should win tonight the cash option for the jackpot is $235 million.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

