Glass pieces trigger cashew product recall

(WLNS) – If you have shopped at ALDI recently and purchased Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt you should check the box.

Two lots of the nuts are being recalled due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The affected product was distributed in 8.0oz canisters under the following label:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.

The recall was ordered by the company after it received consumer reports of glass found in the product.

There have not been any reported injuries and unsold product has been removed from store shelves.

The product was distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

If you have some of the recalled nuts you can return them to your local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item.

RECALL CONTACT: Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.