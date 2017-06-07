Former Leslie HS teacher to be sentenced for sex crime with student

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former Leslie high school teacher and cross-country coach who pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a student is scheduled to learn his fate today.

And, although 47-year-old David Hovarter took a plea deal, there wasn’t a sentencing agreement.

He’s accused of having sexual contact with a Leslie high school student who was between 13 and 15 years old.

Prosecutors say Hovarter used his status in the district to get close to the victim.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced this morning and this story will be updated when that happens.