Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Danielle Suzanne Lee has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the city of Lansing. Lee is a 36-year-old white female, 5’6” and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kay Marie Cannon has a Felony Warrant for Intimidation out of the city of Lansing. Cannon is a 43-year-old black female who stands at 5’7″ and weighs 197 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Brandy Lynn Ozanich has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of the city of Lansing. Ozanich is a 26-year-old white female who stands at 5’6” and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

