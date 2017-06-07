Attorney for accused former Spartan speaks about case

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This has been a tumultuous day for the Michigan State University football community. Three players charged with criminal sexual conduct and immediately removed from the team. Players Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr and Demetric Vance now will face trials for the alleged attack on a female student last January. Vance’s attorney spent some time with 6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch to discuss the case from a defendant’s point of view. Click on the video about to see that interview.

Advertisement