Wife of former Jackson Police officer dies in house fire

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) – The wife of a retired Jackson Police officer was killed Friday afternoon in a house fire that also injured him.

According to our media partners at MLive, Beverly Kay Combs, 65, died in the fire that started at about 4:30 p.m., June 2, inside the Cannon Township home in Kent County she shared with her husband, Alan Combs.

Alan Combs was injured escaping the blaze and was taken to a Kent County hospital where he was treated and released.

The fire started in the garage area and quickly spread through the one-story house.

Alan Combs, 65, retired from the Jackson Police Department in 2000.

He had been with the police department for 26 years when he retired and moved to the Rockford area outside Grand Rapids.

Combs was the department’s original bicycle officer, starting the unit with grant money in 1990.

