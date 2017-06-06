Warrants issued for three MSU football players in sexual assault case

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Arrest warrants have been issued for three Michigan State University football players in connection with a sexual assault earlier this year.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Joshua J. King, Demetric D. Vance and Donnie L. Corley Jr. in relation to incident that occurred Jan. 16 on campus.

King has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

Vance and Corley Jr. each has been charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

