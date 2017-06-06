Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he’s undecided about signing legislation to require Michigan to create an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

The Republican-led Senate enrolled the bill Tuesday after it previously won mostly party-line approval in the Legislature.

The measure would require a “Choose Life” plate to be issued by June 2018. Michigan has fundraising plates for universities and causes like breast cancer awareness.

The anti-abortion plate would cost $35 initially.

The money would go to a fund whose board is controlled by Right to Life of Michigan. The board would disperse grants to crisis pregnancy centers and other nonprofits promoting “life-affirming programs and projects.”

Senators fell short of giving the bill immediate effect, which could delay the plate’s release in 2018.