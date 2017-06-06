“ProtectMIChild” program urged by MI Secretary of State



LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On average teens spend more than two hours a day using electronic communication and recreation devices.

June is “Internet Safety Month” and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is urging parents to sign-up for the “ProtectMIChild” registry.

“With kids spending a great deal of time on their smartphones and other devices, parents face a tough task in keeping children safe from influences and products that are not age appropriate,” Johnson said.

It’s a free and secure program that can be used by families and schools to block adult-oriented advertisements including those for alcohol, tobacco, pornography and gambling.

It works, not only for cell phones and tablets, but even email in-boxes and instant messages.

The registration will block Internet ads for three years or until the child turns 18 years old.

ONLINE: ProtectMIChild registration

