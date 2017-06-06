Piano-playing bear a worldwide hit

Somewhere wandering out there is a bear who can say it has played piano.

“I was not expecting that at all it is kinda crazy but kinda fun.”

Sitting on the same piano bench- a 21 year old woman who has the video to prove it.

“Left the window unlatched, it was still shut. It pried open the window, that’s how I it got in,” explained homeowner Katie Hawley.

Once inside the bear had a light lunch, knocked some dominos around and finally took aim at the piano.

“First part of the video can kind of see it claw, you can see it’s now it’s like, oh, that’s pretty cool, you can tell it’s in the house. All the sudden he jumped over the railing and you can see the whole bear jumped up on the piano, pretty shocking.”

Calls from media outlets around the world as the “bear playing piano” video goes viral.

“Walk me through with the last 20 hours have been like for you. Let me turn this off, sorry, it’s been like this nonstop.”

This family liked bears and wildlife before this happened now they are in complete love- just happy the bear didn’t make that big of a mess.

“Once I saw the video I thought it was really cute but if I didn’t like bears so much I wouldn’t of thought he was very cute.”