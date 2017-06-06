MSU athletic department reacts to player sexual assault charges

(WLNS) – Both Coach Mark Dantonio and Mark Hollis were visibly shaken while addressing the media following the announced charges today.

Both said the charges the three men are accused of are unacceptable.

“Sexual Assault has no place in this community,” Michigan State Football Coach Mark Dantonio said.

The ongoing investigation into sexual assault charges is something Dantonio says is not taken lightly.

“This is and has been an extremely challenging situation that we have taken very seriously throughout the entire process.”

Following today’s charges, Dantonio says there is no excuse for the behavior these men are accused of.

“The individuals in this case put themselves in a compromising position, they did not live up to the standards we have outlined for this program.”

The actions of the players are ones that MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis says reflects the entire program.

“Coach Dantonio and out assistant coaches are accountable to develop leaders on the field and in life,” Hollis said.

Dantonio says that charges are not in line with the expectations of every person in the University’s athletic department.

“The high standards that I have established for this program will not change, the values that we teach to everyone in the program will be enforced, I expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the ideals of this University.”

Keeping the people and area safe are what Hollis says are the most important jobs of the University.

“I expect my home to be safe, safe for all that live here and safe to all who visit.”