Legislature keeps advancing budget despite pension impasse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is continuing to advance a $55 billion spending plan despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions.

House-Senate conference committees are expected to approve budgets for universities and community colleges Tuesday. Spending bills for the state police and three other state departments won approval last week.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says lawmakers have done “heavy lifting” for Snyder in the past, and he wants the Republican governor to “help us” close the pension system to newly hired school employees. Snyder opposes the move, says it would be too costly and has suggested alternatives to address retirement debt.

GOP lawmakers designated $475 million to cover transition costs to move to a 401(k)-only system in year one. The stalemate could delay enactment of the budget.