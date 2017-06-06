Last 2 of 3 survivors of crash that killed 5 out of hospital

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) – The last two of three survivors of a crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan have been released from the hospital.

The Ann Arbor News reports state police say Matthew Carrier and a passenger were out of the hospital as of Tuesday. Police earlier said Albert Boswell went home last month.

Police say Carrier ignored a stop sign and smashed into Boswell’s vehicle on M-59 on May 9 in Livingston County. No charges have been filed.

Two people in Carrier’s vehicle died. Three people in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet earlier that night.

Police say alcohol was a factor. The secretary of state office says Carrier and Boswell didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

